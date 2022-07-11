Andrew Thomas “prepared to be ready” for camp after ankle surgery

Getty Images

The Giants hope to see improvement across their offensive line in 2022 and one thing that would help them realize that goal would be left tackle Andrew Thomas staying healthy for the entire year.

Thomas appears set to start training camp in that category. Thomas had ankle surgery early in the offseason to address an injury that’s been bothering him for some time and said recently that he’s on track to work once camp starts this month.

“Rehab is coming along pretty well. I’m doing everything the trainers ask me to do,” Thomas said on the Giants Huddle podcast. “Definitely moving a lot better and I’m prepared to be ready for training camp. It’s definitely frustrating, but it’s part of the business, learning how to navigate being injured because you’re never going to feel 100 percent. But I felt like last year I started to make some strides. It’s a little frustrating sometimes when you can’t be on the field with your teammates.”

The 2020 first-round pick also had ankle surgery after his rookie season, so the hope is that this surgery has finally solved the problem.