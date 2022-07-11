Calais Campbell hopes to win the World Series of Poker

Getty Images

Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell has been living the dream for years as an NFL player. He has another dream to pursue when his playing career ends.

As explained by Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Campbell hopes to thrive as a professional poker player.

“I want to win the WSOP main event,” Campbell said. “It’s a tough thing that very few people have done, but I feel like, why not? If it can be done, why not me?”

Campbell believes that what he does as a defensive lineman has similarities to playing poker. In both settings, he’s looking for tells.

“It’s a thrill when you’re out there competing and you’re in the hand and you try to get good reads on people,” Campbell said. “I feel like with football, I’ve been very good at seeing things before they happen. It allows me to really spot my keys and give me information and allow me to process it. In poker, it’s the same thing.”

And it doesn’t involve wear and tear on the body.

Actually, it’s surprising more retired players don’t pursue a career in poker. It’s a different way to compete, but it’s still competition.