Cardinals announce 10 open training camp practices

The Cardinals and Kyler Murray are presumably working on a contract extension that will give the quarterback a raise before he begins his fourth season.

But if a new deal is going to get done before training camp, time is starting to run out.

Arizona on Monday announced that the team will have 10 open training camp practices this summer, running from July 30 to Aug. 10.

The first practice will start at 1:30 p.m. at State Farm Stadium. The team will then hold six consecutive practices to begin August, most beginning in the morning. The last three open practices will be on three consecutive days starting Aug. 8.

While receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, he will be eligible to practice during training camp. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury recently said Hopkins will be “full go” this summer after ending last season with a knee injury.

Camp is free to attend but tickets are required via the team’s website. They’ll be available starting July 20.

The Cardinals will play the Bengals, Ravens, and Titans during the preseason.