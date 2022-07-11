Condoleezza Rice calls joining Broncos’ ownership group “an adventure and a great opportunity”

Getty Images

On Monday, the Broncos announced the addition of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a minority owner. She joins the Walton-Penner family ownership group, which entered into an agreement to purchase the Broncos for $4.65 billion in June.

After the announcement, Rice released a statement on social media.

“It is an honor to be part of this ownership group,” Rice wrote. “Football has been an integral part of my life since the moment it was introduced to me, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Broncos organization today. I spent much of my younger years in Denver, so to be able to combine my love of the game with my love for this great city and team is an adventure of a lifetime and a great opportunity.”

Rice served as secretary of state from 2005-09 under President George W. Bush. In 2013, she was selected as one of the 13 members of the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee, where she served through the conclusion of the 2016 football season.