Giants sign fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger

USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have nearly wrapped up signing their 2022 draft class.

New York announced on Monday that the club has signed tight end Daniel Bellinger to his four-year rookie contract.

A fourth-round pick out of San Diego State, Bellinger appeared in 43 collegiate games with 32 starts. He caught 68 passes for 771 yards with five touchdowns in that time, including 31 receptions for 357 yards with a pair of TDs in 2021.

The Giants now have nine of their 11 draftees from this spring under contract. Second-round receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and fourth-round safety Dane Belton are the two remaining players to be signed.

Giants rookies are slated to report for training camp on July 19.