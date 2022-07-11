Jimmy Garoppolo’s agent says shoulder recovery is on schedule, Bucs report is false

Getty Images

There was never any chance that Jimmy Garoppolo was going to be traded to the Buccaneers this offseason, but just in case anyone wanted another denial, Garoppolo’s agent has provided it.

Don Yee, the agent for both Garoppolo and Tom Brady, told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that the podcaster who claimed Garoppolo could get traded to the Bucs is wrong.

“He’s progressing well and on schedule,” Yee said. “We’re optimistic about the upcoming season. Over the weekend, a report came out that asserted that I had spoken to a media member about his future, but the report was false.”

The 49ers have decided to move on to Trey Lance after trading three first-round draft picks to acquire him last year, so Garoppolo is on the way out in San Francisco one way or the other, but his shoulder injury and his $24.2 million base salary for the 2022 season complicate things. Eventually, Garoppolo will be elsewhere, but “elsewhere” will not be Tampa Bay.