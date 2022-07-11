Reports: Marion Barber died from heat stroke

Getty Images

The Collin County medical examiner’s office ruled Marion Barber III died from a heat stroke, according to multiple reports.

Frisco, Texas, police found the former Cowboys running back dead inside his apartment June 1 while conducting a welfare check. Barber was 38.

The Cowboys made Barber a fourth-round choice in 2005, and he played six of his seven seasons in Dallas. His final season came in Chicago in 2011.

Barber made the Pro Bowl in 2007 when he rushed for a career-best 975 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. He did not start a game that season while splitting time with starter Julius Jones.

He finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns.