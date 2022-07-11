Monday’s PFTOT explores current news, answers your best questions

Getty Images

In two weeks, PFT Live returns. Until then, you’re stuck with PFTOT.

Monday’s version appears in the attached video.

Topics include the status of the Deshaun Watson case, Jimmy Garoppolo‘s trade prospects, Lamar Jackson’s recent non-message “I need $” message, and the Steelers’ money grab with the new naming rights for the Field formerly known as Heinz.

It’s capped off with answers to your best questions, and a promise to do it tomorrow. As long as there’s enough news to make it worth our effort to create and your effort to consume.

Thanks as always for your support of everything we do. We can’t wait for the 2022 season to get going.