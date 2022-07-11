Raiders waive Sanford Samuels III

Getty Images

The Raiders waived cornerback Stanford Samuels III, the team announced Monday.

Samuels had signed with the Raiders on May 16.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State, signing with the Packers in 2020. The Packers waived him out of the preseason but re-signed him to the practice squad the following day.

Samuels saw action on 13 defensive snaps and 22 on special teams in two games as a rookie. That is his only NFL experience.

The Packers cut him in training camp last summer, and he spent a few days on the Bears’ practice squad late last season.

Samuels, 23, has three career tackles.