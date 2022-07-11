Report: Auburn hires Cowboys former national scout Drew Fabianich

Getty Images

Auburn has hired Drew Fabianich as their new general manager and director of football scouting and development, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Fabianich spent nearly two decades with the Cowboys, joining the team in 2003, and he most recently was their national scout.

Neil Stratton of Inside the League reported in May that Fabianich and the Cowboys had parted ways, and Rapoport reports that Fabianich had “several NFL opportunities” before opting to go to the college ranks.

Fabianich initially joined the Cowboys in 2003 as the team’s BLESTO scout before becoming the midwest scout a year later. He earned a promotion to national scout in 2008 and held that position through the 2022 draft.