Report: No progress toward Dalton Schultz extension

A report late last week indicated that the Cowboys and tight end Dalton Schultz would make another run at finding agreement on a long-term contract extension ahead of Friday’s deadline to do so, but it looks like they’ll have a lot of work to do in a short period of time.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that the two sides have made no progress toward a deal as they have not spoken to one another in weeks.

That comes after Schultz skipped the final week of the team’s voluntary workouts this spring because of his frustration about the pace of talks on a deal. That didn’t spur any of the action he was looking for and the July 15 deadline may not be enough to force a change in stances on either side.

Schultz is set to make a $10.9 million salary under the terms of the tag. Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is also tagged and without momentum toward a new contract, but David Njoku and the Browns came to terms on a long-term deal with an average annual salary of more than $13 million after Njoku was tagged earlier this year.