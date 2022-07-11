Report: Tyree Jackson, Brett Toth to open Eagles camp on PUP list

Getty Images

Training camps will be starting this month and that will lead to a number of players being placed on the physically unable to perform list because they aren’t ready for full football activities yet.

Jimmy Kempksi of PhillyVoice.com reports that the Eagles’ list is expected to include tight end Tyree Jackson and offensive lineman Brett Toth.

Jackson transitioned from quarterback to tight end with the Eagles last season and appeared in the final nine regular season games before tearing his ACL in Week 18. Jackson made three starts and caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Toth appeared in 11 games and saw time at tackle and center. He also tore his ACL in the season finale.