Steelers announce stadium naming-rights deal with Acrisure

USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers made it official Monday afternoon, announcing Acrisure Stadium as the new name of their home stadium. Financial terms of the 15-year deal for the stadium were not announced, but it surely is more per year than the original 20-year stadium naming rights deal with Heinz that was for $57 million.

Acrisure is a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm, with operations in 14 countries and with more than 14,000 employees.

“We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come.”

Acrisure will immediately take over the naming rights to the Steelers’ stadium, starting with the 2022 season. The stadium had been named Heinz Field since it opened in 2001, with the company and the team agreeing to a one-year extension through the 2021 season.

Heinz tweeted that its support of the Steelers would continue, though the Pittsburgh-based company didn’t announce specifics.

“The name may be changing, but this is not goodbye,” the company wrote. “Pittsburgh will always be home for Heinz! Our partnership continues and we’re excited for the future and looking forward to next season. Until then, share your #HeinzFieldHighlights with us.”

The stadium’s video board has included ketchup bottles on the sides since the stadium opened, with ketchup appearing to flow out every time the Steelers get into the red zone.