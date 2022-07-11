Trevor Lawrence: After 2021, I have a greater appreciation for winning

Getty Images

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence went through a nightmare of a rookie year with the Jaguars, with former head coach Urban Meyer getting fired 13 games into the season.

Things should be significantly better with Doug Pederson taking over for the coming season. But Lawrence’s experiences in 2021 should still benefit him not only as a second-year player but also well into the future.

During an interview with Colin Cowherd on The Heard, Lawrence admitted there were tough days when the team was on one of its extended losing streaks.

“Yeah, I mean, it was a long year for sure,” Lawrence said. “I’d say I think I stayed pretty positive the whole year. There were definitely some times where — especially after games where you’re going home and you’re just like, man, we’re on a losing streak of five or six games in a row — it gets a little rough. I hadn’t lost more than five or six games probably my whole career up until that point. So that was definitely a reality check for sure. But just trying to stay positive, try to keep the team together, I think that’s something I did the whole season. And, yeah, it was challenging.

“I think I learned a lot from last year. Obviously, you get a different perspective than when you’re just winning like I had in the past. So I have a lot greater appreciation for winning, for one. And then just being able to overcome some of those challenges, face all of them, and then now going to a new year with a lot of confidence, good team around us, great staff — I’m really excited.”

Lawrence started all 17 games for the Jaguars last season, completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 334 yards and a pair of TDs.