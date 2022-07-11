Vinny Curry: It’s been awesome to be back after missing last season

USA TODAY Sports

Veteran players aren’t always enthusiastic about reporting to training camp, but defensive lineman Vinny Curry is approaching Jets camp with a different frame of mind.

Curry missed last season due to a blood condition that led to the development of blood clots and ultimately led doctors to remove his spleen. Curry re-signed with the Jets this offseason and told the team’s website that “it’s been awesome” to be back on the field this offseason after spending so much time out of action.

Curry went on to say that he’s feeling the same way about training camp even though it isn’t always the most fun place to be.

“For anybody out there, training camp is hard: ‘Damn, man, it’s hot and all that.’ It’s crazy,” Curry said. “But the biggest thing that I’m going to be working on is not being too eager. Let it come to me. I truly missed the game last year, and I’m not going to be out there trying to force things. It’s my 11th year of camp. It’s normal. It’s like your last name by now. But I think I’m really excited about training camp.”

The Jets added first-round pick Jermaine Johnson and fourth-round pick Micheal Clemons to the defensive line in the draft and they signed Solomon Thomas and Jacob Martin to go with players like Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins, and Bryce Huff. That will make for a lot of competition for roles up front on the Jets defense, so Curry will have to be sharp in camp if he’s going to get regular season work as well.