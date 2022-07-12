49ers set for 11 open training camp practices

Getty Images

Many people want to know how Trey Lance will fare as the 49ers quarterback this year and the schedule for seeing how the 2021 first-round pick does at training camp has been set.

The team announced that they will be holding 11 practices open to the public during camp this summer. The first two practices will come on July 27 and 28 before the 49ers take part in the league’s “Back Together Saturday” event on July 30.

Another one of the open practices will come on August 7 and the team will be honoring the late Dwight Clark on that day. Clark, who wore No. 87 during his years as a 49ers wideout, died of ALS and the 49ers will be using the day to raise awareness about others battling the disease.

The team’s other open practice sessions will be on August 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, and 10.