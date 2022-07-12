Baker Mayfield bought No. 6 Panthers jersey from Johnny Hekker

July 12, 2022
The No. 6 jersey is getting sold again in Carolina.

New Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield confirmed today that he bought the No. 6 jersey from punter Johnny Hekker.

“I made a deal with Johnny,” Mayfield said. “It’s a special number to me.”

Hekker just signed with the Panthers this offseason and bought the number from backup quarterback P.J. Walker, who wore No. 6 last year.

None of the players involved have revealed how much money changed hands, but for Hekker it’s likely a solid return on a short-term investment. And Mayfield gets to keep wearing the number he’s worn since college.

  3. Super important to keep the same number. No ego. /s

    Good moneymaking opportunities for bench players to sell to these players that live themselves.

  5. This should confirm Baker’s immaturity that he has to “pay” for a number . He is self -centered.

  6. I don’t see the point about numbers. You mean to tell me that Dale Earnhardt would have driven differently in number 86 than in number 3? You should get assigned a number on the team that is not being used by ANYONE. If you can choose from that list, fine. But no one should have to give up a number for you. Let LeBrick James wear 91.

