Baker Mayfield bought No. 6 Panthers jersey from Johnny Hekker

The No. 6 jersey is getting sold again in Carolina.

New Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield confirmed today that he bought the No. 6 jersey from punter Johnny Hekker.

“I made a deal with Johnny,” Mayfield said. “It’s a special number to me.”

Hekker just signed with the Panthers this offseason and bought the number from backup quarterback P.J. Walker, who wore No. 6 last year.

None of the players involved have revealed how much money changed hands, but for Hekker it’s likely a solid return on a short-term investment. And Mayfield gets to keep wearing the number he’s worn since college.