Baker Mayfield: I’ve learned new offenses before, time crunch is the difference

USA TODAY Sports

As the Panthers’ offseason program was winding down, there was some chatter about their desire to complete a trade for Baker Mayfield before they held their minicamp so that he would get a jump on learning their offense.

The Browns and Panthers didn’t wind up getting a deal done by that point, but they did get it done last week and Mayfield met the media as a member of the Panthers for the first time on Tuesday. One of the topics that came up for conversation was whether Mayfield thinks it will be tough to pick up the offense in a short amount of time.

Mayfield went through a number of offenses over four years in Cleveland, but conceded on Tuesday that he’s never had to cram so much learning into such a short window.

“It’s not like this is my first around having to learn something new,” Mayfield said, via Varun Shankar of the Charlotte Observer. “The time crunch is the difference.”

The Panthers are calling it an open competition between Mayfield and Sam Darnold, but it seems likely that Mayfield will have a leg up unless picking up the offense proves to be an overly difficult task.