Baker Mayfield: Obviously, playing Browns Week One has more history and personal meaning

Of the many intriguing aspects of Carolina acquiring Baker Mayfield from Cleveland is that the quarterback will have a chance to face his old team right away.

The Panthers will host the Browns in Week One, which is something Mayfield acknowledged is personally significant.

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not one I’ve marked on the calendar already,” Mayfield said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “One, that’s not who I am. To me, it’s about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I’m going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I’m going to do.”

Mayfield noted that he was grateful for his four years in Cleveland, but he’s ready for a “fresh start” with “a coach and G.M. that truly wanted me.”

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Mayfield compiled a 29-30 record with the Browns in his 59 starts. He helped lead the team to the postseason in 2020 with an 11-5 finish, plus a playoff victory over the Steelers. Last year, Mayfield completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.