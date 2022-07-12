Baker Mayfield was “shocked” by the way his Browns tenure ended

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 12, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t that long ago that the Browns upset the Steelers to win their first playoff game since the 1994 season.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was at the forefront of that victory, throwing for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the 48-37 win on Jan. 10, 2021.

But things fell apart for Mayfield and the Browns over the next year. Mayfield played injured for most of the 2021 season. And then Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson, putting an end to the Mayfield era that began in 2018.

Now, Mayfield is with the Panthers and told the media in his first press conference with the team that he’s “extremely excited” to begin his next chapter.

No animosity toward Cleveland,” Mayfield said. “It’s a good football town that gave me the first four years of my career. I’m thankful for these trials and tribulations, all the challenges. A lot to learn from and look back on and reflect. But, really just focused on right now and being a Carolina Panther and I’m pumped up to do so.”

But that playoff victory was about 18 months ago, which is part of why Mayfield said it was “surprising for everybody” that he’s no longer with the Browns.

“But if I’m focused on the past, then I’m not doing my job in being a Carolina Panther now,” Mayfield said. “So, like I said, I’m grateful for my time there. Yeah, shocked — I’d say was pretty much the only way to describe it. But you roll with the punches and you’ve got to move forward. This is a test of adversity and how I’m going to handle it, and how I can move forward to be the best teammate possible with our new home. And I’m looking forward to it.

“Cleveland’s a special place and there’s teammates and friendships and bonds — we all contributed to that special run and to help turn that around. There’s guys, lifelong friendships that I’ll have that are very special to me, very near and dear to [my wife] Emily and I that we’ll never forget about. But I’m never a ‘me’ guy. I’m a team-first ‘win’ guy. We had a good time there and I’m looking forward to being able to contribute with Carolina now.”

Mayfield compiled a 29-30 record as a starter with the Browns, who selected him at No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft.

13 responses to “Baker Mayfield was “shocked” by the way his Browns tenure ended

  1. “But I’m never a ‘me’ guy.”

    WRONG

    That’s why the Browns whiffed badly picking you #1 overall and why you’re not there anymore.

    I can only imagine what his contract asking price was, too. It was probably 35 mil per.

    Delusional.

    His claim to fame is Pitt gave up 47 points in a home playoff game to the guy, and that’s all he has to hang his hat on in 4 years.

  2. I think Mayfield knew he was toast in Cleveland during the season last year. I think this is why he started publicly criticizing the HC to try to get out in front of it. I always hoped he’d finally be Cleveland’s answer at QB, but he just wasn’t. Folks can blame the Browns for that all they want, but if he was so good, more teams would have been interested and would have been willing to pay from than $5+ million for him. If he had franchise QB potential, teams would have been willing to pay a lot more. Plus, folks can slap the Browns for trading for Watson, but they don’t make that deal and take the huge PR hit if they thought Mayfield was even close to Watson’s talent. And it seems the rest of the NFL agrees.

  3. Baker had a near .500 record with the Browns. He should go into the Hall of Fame.

  4. I support Baker 100%, and I’m a Steelers fan. I enjoyed watching my Steelers play a Browns team that has a competent QB. Now my Steelers will have to face the Browns with the following at QB – a perv, a journeyman QB, or a two-time Steelers 3rd string QB.

  5. In contrast to the reports of him being a bad teammate/leader, he sure sounds like he’s got his head on straight and says all the right things. Hard not to root for this guy. It’s getting easier and easier to NOT root for Cleveland.

  6. I’m surprised the Brownies didn’t fire him out of a cannon. Isn’t that what they do in circuses?

  7. It really looked like the play calling was conservative in order to make him look bad. They wnet away from the successful mix from previous years.

  8. If he’s shocked now wait until the Panthers draft Bryce Young next year

  9. It’s a good sign to see Mayfield taking the High Road instead of a negative rant. Time to move on. You don’t drive your car forward while looking through the rear view mirrors.

  11. I for one am rooting for this guy. He gave everything he had to turn the team & franchise around. Then he plays hurt & they trade for a dirtbag who won’t play much this year if at all. And Baker is lucky he’s gone the franchise was & will always be a dumpster fire. The biggest problem with Baker is his completion percentage which has never been above 62%

  I for one am rooting for this guy. He gave everything he had to turn the team & franchise around. Then he plays hurt & they trade for a dirtbag who won't play much this year if at all. And Baker is lucky he's gone the franchise was & will always be a dumpster fire. The biggest problem with Baker is his completion percentage which has never been above 64%

  13. A Super Bowl starting QB can’t get by playing every week with his beloved “chip” on his shoulder. Grow up, and watch film, actually train and practice, stop telling the fans every week that you’re accountable…then go on to blame: teammates, coaches, the weather, a commercial on the scoreboard during a timeout. So glad he’s out of Cleveland. Not thrilled with Watson…but so grateful Mayfield is gone.

