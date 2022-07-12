Greg Newsome II trying to provide “helping hands” for rookie Browns teammates

Getty Images

At this time last year, Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was preparing for his first NFL training camp.

Newsome got a lot of advice from older teammates once he got to camp and that helped him move directly into a starting role during his rookie season. Newsome missed some time with injuries, but finished the year with 12 appearances and a desire to do more than just help the team on the field in 2022.

While he’s only banked a year of experience, that’s more than rookies like third-round pick Martin Emerson and Newsome said from a youth football camp late last week that he wants to be a mentor of sorts to Emerson.

“That’s something that I’m trying to learn to do,” Newsome said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “For instance, like Martin, he’s actually asking me questions about things. We’re going to need him eventually. I don’t know if it’s right away. Maybe he’s a starter, maybe he’s not, but we’re going to need him eventually. So I try to be one of those helping hands for younger people.”

With Newsome, Denzel Ward, and Greedy Williams on hand, Emerson may not be called on early in the season. That will give more time for him to pick Newsome’s brain in hopes of setting himself up for greater success once it is his time in the secondary.