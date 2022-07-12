House Oversight Committee accepts Daniel Synder’s offer to testify on July 28

Posted by Mike Florio on July 12, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT
House Hearing Examines NFL's Handling Of Washington Commanders' Workplace Misconduct
Getty Images

The date has been set. Now, we wait to see whether it actually happens.

Via Darren M. Haynes of WUSA, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform has accepted an offer from Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to testify on July 28. Snyder will give a non-public deposition remotely, from Israel. All or part of the transcript eventually may be released.

The letter from the Committee to Snyder’s lawyer that his testimony will be “full and complete and will not be restricted.” Snyder’s lawyer previously has raised due-process concerns regarding the process. It’s unclear at this point whether the two sides are on the same page when it comes to the topics for questioning and related considerations.

Snyder declined to testify voluntarily on June 22, with Commissioner Roger Goodell. At that June 22 hearing, Committee chairperson Carolyn Maloney announced an intention to subpoena Snyder for a deposition.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “House Oversight Committee accepts Daniel Synder’s offer to testify on July 28

  1. I hope that Snyder responds to EVERY question with one of the following (all of which have been used before in front of Congress):
    “I do not recall”
    “I plead the 5th”
    “Isn’t your term up yet?”

  2. Nothing will come of this, let’s be honest here. Snyder is a sneaky rat.

  4. That’s a very good date for Snyder. He can dodge that with just one excuse, then Congress is on recess for August. So he’s effectively managed to run out two more months of the clock here. If he can then dodge September, October is another recess for two more months. And then at that point it’s getting kind of late for the committee to conclude its work before the end of the year when control of Congress likely changes.

    This date is optimally placed to maximize a dodge.

  5. With all the nonsense happening in this economy, we are spending Congressional resources on this?

    Take the appropriate legal actions, real subpoenas and real depositions and go after the guy.

    This is all theater and nothing will come of it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.