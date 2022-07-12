House Oversight Committee accepts Daniel Synder’s offer to testify on July 28

Getty Images

The date has been set. Now, we wait to see whether it actually happens.

Via Darren M. Haynes of WUSA, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform has accepted an offer from Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to testify on July 28. Snyder will give a non-public deposition remotely, from Israel. All or part of the transcript eventually may be released.

The letter from the Committee to Snyder’s lawyer that his testimony will be “full and complete and will not be restricted.” Snyder’s lawyer previously has raised due-process concerns regarding the process. It’s unclear at this point whether the two sides are on the same page when it comes to the topics for questioning and related considerations.

Snyder declined to testify voluntarily on June 22, with Commissioner Roger Goodell. At that June 22 hearing, Committee chairperson Carolyn Maloney announced an intention to subpoena Snyder for a deposition.