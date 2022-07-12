Jets will hold seven open training camp practices

Getty Images

The Jets have announced that they will be allowing fans to attend seven of their training camp practices this summer.

Veteran players are set to report to camp on July 26 and the first open practice will take place on July 30. That will be part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” event that will feature open sessions across the country.

That practice will be at the team’s facility and the Jets will also host open practices there on August 2, 8, and 14. They will hold their annual “Green and White” practice at MetLife Stadium on August 6. That event will take place at 7 p.m. ET and will also include a fireworks show.

The final two open practices of the summer will come on August 19 and 20. They will be joint sessions with the Falcons ahead of a preseason game between the teams.