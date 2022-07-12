Panthers waive Davis Cheek

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield officially joined the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday and that meant the team needed to open up a roster spot for him.

The team did so by parting ways with another quarterback. Undrafted rookie free agent signing Davis Cheek was placed on waivers.

Cheek signed with the team in May after going undrafted out of Elon. Cheek threw for 8,548 yards, 51 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while making 40 college starts, but was running fourth on the depth chart before the trade for Mayfield and will now have to try his luck elsewhere.

Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, and third-round pick Matt Corral remain on the quarterback depth chart along with Mayfield.