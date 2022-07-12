Patriots trading N’Keal Harry to Bears

Getty Images

N'Keal Harry is finally getting a fresh start.

The Patriots are trading the receiver to the Bears, according to a report from NFL Media.

In exchange for Harry, the Patriots will receive a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

A first-round pick in 2019, Harry never truly found his footing with New England. He played just seven games in his rookie year with five starts, making 12 catches for 105 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Then in 2020, he appeared in 14 games with nine starts, catching 33 passes for 309 yards.

He requested a trade before last season that never materialized. So in 2021, Harry played just 29.5 percent of New England’s offensive snaps in 12 games. He finished with 12 catches for 184 yards.

Harry had his fifth-year option declined in the spring. Earlier, his time with the Patriots appeared to be coming to a close when the team traded for DeVante Parker.

Adding Harry gives second-year Bears quarterback Justin Fields another potential weapon on a receiving corps that does not have many notable names. The club signed Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle in free agency. And Chicago selected receiver Velus Jones Jr. out of Tennessee in the third round of this year’s draft.