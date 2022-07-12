Patriots trading N’Keal Harry to Bears

N'Keal Harry is finally getting a fresh start.

The Patriots are trading the receiver to the Bears, according to a report from NFL Media.

In exchange for Harry, the Patriots will receive a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

A first-round pick in 2019, Harry never truly found his footing with New England. He played just seven games in his rookie year with five starts, making 12 catches for 105 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Then in 2020, he appeared in 14 games with nine starts, catching 33 passes for 309 yards.

He requested a trade before last season that never materialized. So in 2021, Harry played just 29.5 percent of New England’s offensive snaps in 12 games. He finished with 12 catches for 184 yards.

Harry had his fifth-year option declined in the spring. Earlier, his time with the Patriots appeared to be coming to a close when the team traded for DeVante Parker.

Adding Harry gives second-year Bears quarterback Justin Fields another potential weapon on a receiving corps that does not have many notable names. The club signed Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle in free agency. And Chicago selected receiver Velus Jones Jr. out of Tennessee in the third round of this year’s draft.

38 responses to “Patriots trading N’Keal Harry to Bears

  1. As a Bostonian living in my wife’s hometown of Chicago……just when I thought he was gone…..I’ll still see him 😑

  2. I would have kept him as insurance. Parker spends more time in the ice tub than he does on the field.

  4. It’s this more chess or checkers from old bill? A first round pick for a 7th… Great drafting

  5. I can’t say that I’m surprised. It was inevitable he was going to be gone from New England and honestly it was time for both parties to move on from each other. N’keal Harry is without a doubt the biggest bust Belicheck took in the 1st round and trading for a 7th round pick for next year is a good deal, it’s better than getting nothing. Maybe the change of scenery will do N’keal good or maybe he wears out his welcome who knows but at least I won’t have to watch him in a Patriots uniform again. Can’t wait for the new look offense this season.

  6. As a Bears fan living an hour west of Boston, I really have become a Bruins fan…

  7. 7th round pick for someone who likely will be cut in training camp is pretty good.

  9. GoodellMustGo says:
    For a 2024 7th? Patriots fleeced the Bears
    ==

    The Patriots essentially traded a first-round draft pick for a future seventh-round draft pick and got almost zero production out of said pick during the interim.
    The Patriots fleeced no one but themselves.

  10. How bad is that receiving core? Poor Fields. Careers are made and destroyed simply because of who you get drafted by.

  12. I like that Bill got something for nothing in this trade….Harry will become a warm weather receiver for pennies on the dollar after his 1 year failure of a season in Chicago with really no competition to speak of…. That is if he isn’t cut before the season starts!!!

  14. LOL

    Wasn’t he supposed to be the next Jerry Rice….right TB6……another Belicheat bust….priceless

  16. Theclarks says:
    July 12, 2022 at 5:15 pm
    It’s this more chess or checkers from old bill? A first round pick for a 7th… Great drafting
    —————————–
    This, on its own, is neither chess nor checkers. It is a tiny piece of The Grand Scheme from the man who’s earned more Super Bowl rings than anyone else.
    Who coaches your piddly team?

  17. Let this not distract anyone from the fact that Tom Brady is still nothing more than a nice little system QB with a weakling little arm who was suspended for cheating.

    He also couldn’t do sweet jack squat with Harry. Some GOAT huh? Montana would have made Harry a star…

  18. jmscooby says:
    July 12, 2022 at 5:18 pm
    As a Bears fan living an hour west of Boston, I really have become a Bruins fan…
    ———————————-
    Perhaps you should try moving an hour east of Boston.

  19. Good luck to N’Keal. May a fresh start revive his once promising career.

    Aside: if I’m not mistaken this trade will return a future pick but, perhaps more importantly, also pass along his guaranteed salary to the Bears. A little cap savings to sweeten the deal.

  20. wingswbluecheese says:
    July 12, 2022 at 5:28 pm
    What are the Bears doing? I feel bad for Justin Fields.
    —-
    Fields is going to be good this year. In fact I think we’ll see big 2nd year jumps from the big 5 in the QB draft class from 2021. Will be fun to watch.

  21. Not like the Patriots WR Corps was all that strong,….. they let a former and recent 1st rounder go for a 7th ??. That should tell you something right there.

  22. Watch some Pats fans spin this as a “win” for their team. 1st round pick! Got a 7th rounder two years from now (basically free).
    Yet another Belichick swing and a miss. Now they’ll trot out Meyers as if he’s a stud

  23. Poor guy couldn’t wait to get away from the stench of the post-Brady era.
    I really hope he lights it up with Justin Fields throwing him the ball.
    Bill should have retired when Tommy walked.

  24. kissbillsrings says:
    July 12, 2022 at 5:23 pm
    I like that Bill got something for nothing in this trade….Harry will become a warm weather receiver for pennies on the dollar after his 1 year failure of a season in Chicago with really no competition to speak of…. That is if he isn’t cut before the season starts!!!
    ————————————————————————
    Something for nothing? A first round pick that gave next to zero production for a seventh. And to think, Deebo Samuel, AJ Brown, DK Metcalf, Dionne Johnson and Terry McLaurin we’re still available on the draft board at WR.

  25. Patriot fans are so enamored with Bill he always gets a pass. If I bought a stock for $100 and sold it for $7, I wouldn’t be happy that at least I got something for it.

  26. navyvandal says:
    July 12, 2022 at 5:11 pm
    As a Bostonian living in my wife’s hometown of Chicago……just when I thought he was gone…..I’ll still see him 😑
    ————————-

    No. No you won’t, don’t worry

  27. What self-respecting parent would name their offspring N’Keal? That is a marked name.

  28. Perhaps you should try moving an hour east of Boston

    _____________________________________________________

    good striper fishin an hour east of the city…..good place to drink some ‘Gansett too 🙂

  29. I would say the Bears WR room just got worse, but they already have the least talented Wr room in the NFL.

  30. Theclarks says:
    July 12, 2022 at 5:15 pm
    It’s this more chess or checkers from old bill? A first round pick for a 7th… Great drafting

    538Rate This

    —-

    This comment cannot get THUMBED UP enough!

  32. GoodellMustGo says:
    July 12, 2022 at 5:29 pm
    Let this not distract anyone from the fact that Tom Brady is still nothing more than a nice little system QB with a weakling little arm

    ********

    Really Mr Einstein? Tell us, what’s the “system”. Explain to everyone how this system works for a QB with a weakling little arm yet doesn’t seem to work for guys with strong arms.

    Explain to us why other coaches do not employ this “system”. Do they not want to win Superbowls?

  35. buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56 says:
    July 12, 2022 at 5:38 pm
    Patriot fans are so enamored with Bill he always gets a pass. If I bought a stock for $100 and sold it for $7, I wouldn’t be happy that at least I got something for it.
    ————————————————–
    Do you cry over each slot machine quarter that doesn’t hit the Jack Pot in Vegas?
    Bill has hit more Jack Pots than any other man ever will.
    Try looking at the big picture.

  36. This move was long overdue. I’m happy to see the Patriots cut the cord and move on, and if Harry can turn his fresh start into a positive, good for him.

    People are eager to accuse Belichick of not knowing how to draft/develop WRs. Let me preface what I’m about to say with the fact that I’m a 30+ year Patriot fan, and still support Tom Brady… but is it possible Brady had something to do with the lack of development of young WRs? In the first half of his career in Foxborough, he had no problems finding chemistry with guys like Branch, Givens, etc., and even FA signings like Jabar Gaffney, Donte Stallworth, or even Reche Caldwell were able to come in and exceed their previous career expectations. But if you look at the 2nd half of his stint in NE, I feel like he began to have little patience for rookies and FAs to get up to speed and simply wouldn’t throw them the ball if he didn’t have full trust in them (see Chad Johnson, etc.). The last WR they drafted who seemed to have any connection with Brady would have been Malcolm Mitchell. The point is, I believe Brady became stubborn and had zero patience for these guys in his last 5+ years with the Pats, and if they didn’t get off to a hot start he basically wrote them off (Jakobi Meyers is an example of this, as is Harry). To Meyers credit, he turned himself into a serviceable wideout after Brady’s departure, but Harry never did. I’m not blaming Brady for this, but I’m just saying he might have had something to do with the stunted development of some of these players.

  37. Bears should just give him a couple cheeseburgers and make him a tight end.

  38. tb12bestqbevah says:
    July 12, 2022 at 5:50 pm
    GoodellMustGo says:
    July 12, 2022 at 5:29 pm
    Let this not distract anyone from the fact that Tom Brady is still nothing more than a nice little system QB with a weakling little arm

    ********

    Really Mr Einstein? Tell us, what’s the “system”. Explain to everyone how this system works for a QB with a weakling little arm yet doesn’t seem to work for guys with strong arms.

    Explain to us why other coaches do not employ this “system”. Do they not want to win Superbowls
    ——-
    It’s been proven again and again and again and again and will continue to be proven this season. When the system breaks down… so does Tommy. Ask the Giants. Ask Nick Foles. Also ask Taysom Hill whose team shut Tommy out when his all star team wasn’t available.

    He’s Alex Smith with way more hype. Nothing more. Smith in the right system is great too. Look what he did to Tommy’s Patriots twice. Without a great system he ain’t nothing and neither is Tommy. 🙂 the resemblance is uncanny!

