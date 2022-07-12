Saints to hold 10 open practices this summer

Getty Images

Saints fans will have 10 chances to see the team practice during training camp this summer.

The Saints announced their training camp schedule on Tuesday. They will join the rest of the league for “Back Together Saturday” with an open practice on July 30 at their training facility. Eight more practice sessions at the facility will be open to the public and there will be a 10th open practice held at the Superdome.

That Superdome practice will be the final open one of the summer. It will take place at 3:45 p.m. on August 21 while the nine practices at the team’s facility will all start at 9 a.m. in a bid to avoid some of the worst summer heat.

In addition to the 10 open practices in New Orleans, the Saints will take part in a pair of open practices with the Packers in Wisconsin on August 16 and 17.