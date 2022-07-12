Scott Fitterer: A lot of people went to bat for Baker Mayfield

July 12, 2022
Long before the Browns agreed to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, there was a report that they were ready to move on from the 2018 first overall pick because they wanted an “adult” to run their offense.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam denied saying that in March, but there was similar chatter that the Browns viewed Mayfield as “childish and immature” after the trade finally went down last week. The prospect of Mayfield’s personality rubbing some people the wrong way came up during a press conference with both men on Tuesday.

Mayfield said that he cared about the opinions inside the Panthers building and Fitterer said he consulted a lot of people about Mayfield before agreeing to the trade. He said the team heard enough to make them feel good about moving forward.

“A lot of people really went to bat for Baker,” Fitterer said, via the team’s website. “I think there are a lot of circumstances with why things happen … But we’re very comfortable with Baker. We’re excited to add him to the room and look forward to working with him.”

Mayfield said that he’s always been “able to bring guys and elevate them” in previous stops. He was able to elevate the Browns to a playoff win in 2020 and the Panthers will be banking on something similar this year.

10 responses to "Scott Fitterer: A lot of people went to bat for Baker Mayfield

  1. Let’s be real – Baker didn’t ‘elevate’ anyone in Cleveland. OBJ and other targets had some of their worst years playing with him. They built a talented roster for once and mostly ran the ball very well.

  2. Baker Mayfield should NEVER have been the first pick.
    Still, good luck with everything in Carolina.

  3. OBJ is a terrible WR and a worse teammate. He’s one of the most ‘me-first’ players that i can think of.
    I support Baker 100%

  4. In a choice between personal characteristics, I’d take childish and immature over predatory behaviour.

  5. The Browns wanted an “adult” to run their offense and they picked Watson. Watson might be an “adult” based on age but he isn’t someone that I would want as the face of my franchise. Mayfield might not be perfect but he played even though he was injured. I have never heard any mention of anything that would make me think twice about how Mayfield treats woman. In my opinion Mayfield is an adult that I can respect. I can’t say the same about Watson.

  6. The only playoff win the browns had in forever and they trade away the QB that led them there because he was “immature”. Isn’t the job of the coaching staff to mentor these guys? Make them grow and learn to become professionals? This is a failure on the front office of the browns. Get rid of the coaching staff if they cant do their job, not the QB.

  7. I use to feel bad for Cleveland Browns fans seeing the team management and coaches just couldn’t make any head way. But now,… knowing Browns fans basically ran Mayfield out of town and post derogatory stuff about him,… after he took them to the playoffs and actually won a playoff game for them,…. 1st playoff win is about 20 years,… I’m not sure what Browns fans are all about. Maybe they like having DAWGS for team results.

  9. So Scott says “A lot of people went to bat for Baker.”

    Unfortunately, Baker plays football.

  10. Baker had one of the best offenses I. The league around him and couldn’t sniff a Super Bowl. Carolina will be a disaster for him.

