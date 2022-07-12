Texans will wear red helmets for Week 9 game against Eagles

Houston Texans

The NFL is allowing teams to wear a second helmet in 2022 and the Texans will be taking advantage of that opportunity.

The team announced on Tuesday that they will be wearing red helmets for their Week 9 home game against the Eagles. A national audience will be able to check out the new helmets as the game will be part of Amazon’s Thursday night slate and the Texans will also wear them for their first open training camp practice this summer.

“We’re thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization,” Texans president Greg Grissom said in a statement. “We’ve consistently shown we’re not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of training camp is on the horizon and we’re excited that our fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new helmet in person soon.”

The Patriots and Saints have also announced plans to wear alternate helmets during the 2022 season.