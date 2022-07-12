Von Miller still has love for the Broncos, who he expects to contend this season

Getty Images

No player in NFL history has ever won Super Bowls with three teams.

Von Miller could become the first.

The edge rusher is in Buffalo now after 10-plus years in Denver, leaving with a ring and MVP honors from Super Bowl 50, and a half season in Los Angeles that ended with a victory in Super Bowl LVI. The Bills are a favorite to win it all this year.

“Free agency comes, and (I) want to be a Ram, want to be a Buffalo Bill. (I) want to go back to the Denver Broncos. (I) love the Dallas Cowboys,” Miller said at his Von’s Vision charity event, via Kyle Newman of The Denver Post. “Everything just happened so fast. (I) go with the Bills, and I start thinking about the type of the wonderful things I can do with this team.”

Miller’s heart, though, remains in Denver, where he made eight Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams and 110.5 career sacks. The Broncos traded him to the Rams at midseason.

“It was heartbreaking,” Miller said of the trade. “I almost cried (leaving). To go and win a Super Bowl with the Rams, that is the only thing that could’ve helped out with the heartbreak.”

Miller said he will root for his former team and his former teammates. He will see the Broncos in the preseason and the Rams in Week 1, and Miller sounds as if he expects to see Denver in the postseason.

“This team is going to be great,” Miller said of the Broncos. “It’s bittersweet that I won’t be here to be a part of it, because I’ve still got orange and blue in my heart, and it will stay that way forever.

“We’ve been close in the AFC West for a very long time, and now we’ve got Russell Wilson. Jerry Jeudy‘s going to be insane this year. Courtland Sutton‘s going to be insane this year. I want those guys to win as many games as possible.”