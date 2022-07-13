Bengals apply for Ohio betting license

Getty Images

As the NFL rapidly transitions from keeping gambling at arm’s length to openly embracing it, the Bengals are the latest team looking to get into the sports betting business.

The Bengals have applied for an online betting license that will allow them to partner with betting apps and share in the profits, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Sports betting will become legal in Ohio on January 1, and the team has announced that Betfred is its official betting partner.

“The Bengals continue to look for exciting new ways to enhance the fan experience and this partnership will provide additional opportunities to engage with our fans,” said Brian Sells, Bengals Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We look forward to working with Betfred to create fun, fan-focused activations that add to the excitement on gameday.”

Gambling may “enhance the fan experience” for some fans, but for decades the NFL’s official position was that it wanted nothing to do with gambling. But now there’s too much money in legal sports gambling for teams to turn away.