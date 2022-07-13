Brandon Aiyuk posts footage of training with Trey Lance, mocks reports of arm fatigue

Getty Images

Despite reports that 49ers quarterback Trey Lance struggles with his arm growing fatigued, one teammate who has seen Lance throw plenty of passes says everything is just fine.

San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has been working out with Lance all offseason, posted video of three great passes that Lance threw to him at a recent training session. Then Aiyuk mocked the idea that Lance’s arm tires out easily.

“The only three throws from the day, his arm got fatigued after that,” Aiyuk joked.

After spending most of his rookie season on the bench, Lance will take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season, and the 49ers need his arm to hold up over 500 or so throws. Aiyuk has no doubt that Lance can do it.