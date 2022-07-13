Carson Wentz: Jahan Dotson catches the ball as naturally as anyone I’ve been around

Getty Images

Thanks to Terry McLaurin‘s absence and a cautious approach with Curtis Samuel, Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson got a lot of action during the team’s offseason program and the first-round pick made a strong impression on the guy throwing passes.

Quarterback Carson Wentz said that Dotson “catches the football as natural as anybody I’ve been around” and that fits with pre-draft scouting reports that emphasized Dotson’s catch radius and hands as traits that will help him succeed in the NFL. Those skills and Dotson’s attitude make up for less than ideal height.

“It’s more of a mindset thing,” Dotson said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “As you can tell, I’m not the biggest guy. I don’t have insane measurables. . . . When the ball is up in the air, it’s mine. I said a while ago in college: When the ball is up in the air, I [see] it as a million dollars. I’m trying to go get that money. I love money, so I’m trying to get it.”

McLaurin signed a contract extension after the end of the offseason program, so he’ll be back on the field for training camp. Samuel should start to see more work as well, but Dotson’s ball skills should keep him in a good spot in the offense to kick off his career.