Jaguars promote Chad Johnson to COO and Mark Sirota to CFO

Getty Images

The Jaguars have announced promotions in their front office.

Chad Johnson will become chief operating officer and Mark Sirota the senior vice president of business planning and chief financial officer. The team also named John Dever as the team’s new senior vice president and chief communications officer.

“The Jaguars are the kind of organization where great work is recognized, and I’m incredibly proud of both Chad and Mark,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping said in a statement. “Beyond their years of expertise in their respective fields, they’ve provided thought leadership on a variety of strategic initiatives and earned the respect and admiration of our entire staff. The Jaguars also strive to attract the very best to northeast Florida and are thrilled to have John bring his talents and experience to lead our communications team.”

Johnson’s promotion comes after a decade of service to the organization, having originally joined as vice president of sales in May 2012 overseeing ticketing and guest services. His responsibilities grew in 2017 with the opening of Daily’s Place amphitheater adjacent to TIAA Bank Field as he oversaw booking and execution for all concerts and events. In 2021, Johnson’s role expanded again to include oversight of the Jaguars full slate of content creators across the marketing, broadcast and events departments and management of all stadium operations.

He now is tasked with managing the team’s continued presence in the U.K.

Sirota is entering his eighth season with the Jaguars, having served as the chief financial officer since 2020. He is responsible for providing integrated financial oversight across the portfolio of sports and entertainment properties owned by the Khan family, development and implementation of strategic initiatives.

Dever joins the team from PGA of America, where he directed the public relations efforts for various PGA spectator championships, including the Ryder Cup, PGA Championship and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. He was with the PGA for seven years. Before that, he worked for several Major League Baseball teams.