Julian Love sees “transparency” as biggest thing about the new Giants coaching staff

Getty Images

The Giants have gone through their first offseason since Brian Daboll replaced Joe Judge as the team’s head coach and that’s enough time for players to share their impressions of the new regime.

Safety Julian Love did that during an appearance on NFL Network this week. Love was asked what has been the biggest takeaway from his first months working with Daboll, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and the rest of the staff.

“The biggest thing so far has been just transparency from the top down,” Love said, via the team’s website. “I think any worker, that’s what you want. You want to know what your boss is thinking, what he expects from you, and that’s what it’s been so far. It’s been great to get to know Coach Dabes. He’s very eccentric, I guess you could say. He has a lot of energy. You can see him wearing his all-black suit every day with the J’s on. He’s a different breed as a coach. It’s been good just to get to know these guys.”

Love joined the Giants in 2019, so he was on hand for the transition to Judge after Pat Shurmur was fired. That period was filled with positive reviews for the new staff, but the team flopped once it was time to get on the field. The hope is that this offseason’s positivity translates a little better.