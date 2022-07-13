N’Keal Harry tweets “Let’s get to it” after trade to Bears

Getty Images

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry‘s run with the Patriots was not what anyone in New England hoped it would be when he was drafted in the first round in 2019 and that’s why the team shipped him off to Chicago on Tuesday.

Harry was traded to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick, which makes it clear that he had no real future with the Patriots. The Bears are in the first year with a new head coach and General Manager, however, and their receiving depth chart features a number of spots that are up for grabs.

That looks like a step in the right direction for Harry and his first comment about the trade suggests he feels the same way. Harry tweeted “let’s get to it” to Chicago on Wednesday.

Darnell Mooney is the top wideout in Chicago. Harry will join Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones, Dazz Newsome, Tajae Sharpe, and Dante Pettis in the hunt for other roles on the offense.