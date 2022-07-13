Patrick Mahomes getting in extra work with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes finished in a tie for 51st among 87 golfers at the American Century Championship. He is much better at his day job.

The Chiefs quarterback got back to work this week after returning to Texas from Lake Tahoe.

He has two of his new receivers, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson, working with him and backup quarterback Shane Buechele at APEC in Fort Worth under the supervision of Bobby Stroupe, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports.

Mahomes got in extra work with rookie receiver Skyy Moore in late June.

He will have new weapons this season with Tyreek Hill now in Miami, so Mahomes is doing as much as he can to get to know them before training camp begins later this month.