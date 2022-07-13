Rob Gronkowski insists he wasn’t dissing Patriots in latest retirement post

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski wrote a 274-word goodbye when announcing his retirement June 21. He never mentioned the Patriots, the team he played for his first nine seasons.

During a promotional event for his brother Chris’s Ice Shaker’s Boats, Bottles and Bros. on Wednesday,

Gronkowski addressed the absence of acknowledgement to his former team.

“I think it’s a little blown out of proportion,” Gronkowski told Sean McGuire of NESN.com. “I mean, I kind of did it when, you know, my first retirement.”

Gronkowski was referencing his retirement post in March 2019 when he thanked the Patriots and Patriots fans. Gronkowski did not play in 2019 but unretired in 2020 to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

“There’s no doubt I love New England. I love all the fans here in New England. There’s no doubt,” Gronkowski said. “But I felt like that speech or whatever, the time and place I did for the first one was great, and I was just kind of giving it for that retirement for the two years I had in Tampa. But I think it was blown out of proportion maybe a little. But I love New England, love everything about it.”

The future Hall of Famer now has retired a second time and insisted this week he won’t return even if Brady calls.