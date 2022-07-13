Rodney Hudson’s status remains unresolved in Arizona

Getty Images

With everyone watching and waiting to see whether quarterback Kyler Murray would report for last month’s mandatory minicamp in Arizona, center Rodney Hudson surprised everyone by not showing up.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said at the time that Hudson’s absence is unexcused, and that the team is working through an issue with Hudson.

The issue apparently isn’t resolved, at least not yet.

Earlier today, the Cardinals posted a “60 days to kickoff” message on Twitter. The image contains a photograph of four starting offensive linemen. It does not include Hudson.

Also, Hudson turned 33 on Tuesday. The team’s Twitter page routinely sends out birthday wishes to players. For Hudson, there was nothing. (Myjai Sanders also had a birthday on Tuesday. He got an HBD tweet.)

So, yeah, there’s clearly still an issue between the Cardinals and Hudson. Currently, it looks like it may not be resolving itself in a positive way, any time soon.

After being released by the Raiders in early 2021, Hudson signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals. He’s due to earn $10.85 million in 2022.