Cam Akers is 100 percent healthy and ready for rebound

Getty Images

Cam Akers returned to action less than six months after tearing an Achilles, but the running back didn’t look like he was all the way back in the four games he played in the postseason. He averaged only 2.6 yards per carry, with 67 rushes for 172 yards and no touchdowns.

Akers, though, doesn’t want anyone to cut him any slack. He still is upset about the way he played.

But Akers now is 100 percent healthy and expecting to rebound in 2022.

“(I’m) focusing on building my armor up as strong as it can be, but really locking in on the mental side, as well,” Akers told Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

Akers, 22, was expected to be the team’s lead running back in 2021 before his injury, which came in training camp. He played 13 snaps in Week 18 in his return before seeing more action in the postseason.

He is hoping for better injury luck this season.