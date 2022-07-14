Charges dropped against ex-NFL player Brendan Langley in airport assault case

Getty Images

Former Broncos defensive back Brendan Langley will not face charges after a brawl with an airport employee in May. TMZ Sports reports officials dropped the simple assault charge Wednesday.

Langley’s attorney, Halim Dhanidina, told TMZ that Langley “used force that was reasonably necessary” during the altercation at the United ticket counter at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The video, which went viral, shows the United employee slapping Langley and Langley reacting by repeatedly punching the man until he stumbled to the ground. The employee had blood on his face as he rose and confronted Langley again.

United later fired the employee.

“We are grateful for the court’s decision which puts an end to this ordeal that began nearly two months ago when Mr. Langley was assaulted then wrongfully arrested and charged for exercising his rights under the law,” Dhanidina told TMZ.

Langley’s current team, the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League, indefinitely suspended him following his arrest. He was signed in February as a receiver.

The Broncos selected Langley in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He played 16 games in two seasons, used mostly as a returner, before the Broncos moved him to receiver in 2019. He didn’t make the roster that season and has been out of the NFL since other than a brief stint on the Seahawks’ practice squad.