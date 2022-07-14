Darnell Mooney on chemistry with Justin Fields: We got drafted here for a reason

Getty Images

The Bears’ passing game was ugly in 2021, but if there was a bright spot it was the emergence of Darnell Mooney, who became the Bears’ No. 1 receiver and totaled 81 catches for 1,055 yards. Mooney thinks better things are ahead in Chicago.

Mooney told Dan Pompei of TheAthleti.com that he and Fields have spent more time together this offseason than he’s ever spent with any quarterback, and the chemistry is palpable.

“We’re just similar guys,” Mooney said. “We’re not forcing anything. It’s just natural. He got drafted here for a reason. I got drafted here for a reason.”

Mooney said he’s feeling very comfortable in new coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense.

“A lot of things have been slowing down,” he said. “I learned that in OTAs, from my releases to catching the ball to seeing the ball. The ball is coming really slow to me. I don’t know, man. I believe this year will be a crazy year for sure.”

There isn’t a lot of optimism about the Bears this season, but Mooney believes he and Fields have a very promising future together.