Freddie Kitchens: Giants have Daniel Jones in best situation he’s had in quite some time

One theme of the Giants offseason has been expressions of regret from the Giants about the position they’ve put quarterback Daniel Jones in during his first three seasons with the team and one coach who was part of the atmosphere around Jones during that time believes the team has taken a step in the right direction.

Freddie Kitchens closed out last season as the team’s offensive coordinator after Jason Garrett was fired and he spent the last two seasons with the Giants, so he’s gotten a chance to see a lot of Jones. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Kitchens shared his belief that Jones “began to understand” that he has to limit some risks he takes in order to stay health, but that his ability to run is “definitely a weapon” that the team needs to take advantage of in the future.

Kitchens also said he thinks that hiring head coach Brian Daboll’s arrival gives Jones his best chance to be the player the Giants hoped he’d be when they drafted him in the first round in 2019.

“I know the new management there has done a tremendous job,” Kitchens said, via Big Blue View. “Brian’s going to do a helluva job coaching ’em, so I think they’ve got the best situation that Daniel’s had in quite some time to get the best out of him. If the best that he can give them is what they want to see then of course they’ll give him the contract. If not, they’ll move on. It’s as simple as that.”

Daboll might be Jones’ best chance to succeed with the Giants, but he definitely represents Jones’ last chance with the team and that will be the biggest storyline of the 2022 season for the NFC East club.