Gabriel Davis has added muscle this offseason, now weighs 227

The Bills list receiver Gabriel Davis at 210 pounds. That’s not even close to what he weighs now.

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus caught up with Davis’ personal trainer, Bert Whigham, who told him that Davis has not missed a workout since the 2021 season ended and now weighs 227. Whigham said Davis played last season at around 220.

“He’s bigger, faster, stronger,” Whigham told Kyed. “He’s put on muscle. People say that’s too big, but he’s 23 years old. He’s just growing into his natural body. You’re going to see a big receiver.”

Davis had a career game in the postseason against the Chiefs, catching eight passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns.

He likely will play a bigger role this season with the departures of Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders. Both played more snaps than Davis did last season.

Davis’ first two seasons were nearly identical: He caught 35 passes for 599 and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2020 before catching 35 passes for 549 yards and six touchdowns last season.