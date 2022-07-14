Hollywood Brown: Narrative they’re trying to create about Lamar Jackson is ridiculous

Getty Images

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown asked for a trade away from the Ravens this offseason and his wish was granted when the team sent him to the Cardinals during the first round of the draft.

Brown had complained about his role in the Ravens offense during the 2020 season and said after the deal was done that “the system just wasn’t for me” in Baltimore. He also said that he loved playing with Lamar Jackson, but the connection between the wideout’s dissatisfaction with the offense and the quarterback came up again this week.

Former NFL safety Bernard Pollard and Jackson got in a Twitter battle this week after Pollard wrote that top wideouts “don’t want to play with him.” There was no direct reference to Brown’s desire for a move, but it was hard not to connect the dots and Brown stepped in to defend Jackson by replying to a tweet focusing on Brown’s dislike for the offense rather than his former teammate.

“Facts! The Narrative they tryna create on my dawg is ridiculous, He can run the show in any type of offense he just so happen to be in the one he in and doing it at a top level! And Every Wr whoever played with him knows that,” Brown wrote.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman remains at the helm in Baltimore, so it seems unlikely that there’s going to be any great shift in offensive approach in Baltimore this year. That may not be a good thing for the team’s wideouts, but Brown won’t have to worry about that in Arizona.