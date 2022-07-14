Mitchell Schwartz announces his retirement

Getty Images

One critical piece of the Chiefs’ 2019 championship squad is officially calling it a career.

Offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz announced his retirement on Thursday, releasing a statement on social media.

Schwartz, 33, had started 134 consecutive games to begin his career between the Browns and Chiefs. But he suffered a back injury in Week Six of the 2020 season and was unable to play again. Kansas City released him in March of last year and Schwartz did not sign with another team.

“It’s been almost two years since I injured my back,” Schwartz wrote in his statement. “I had surgery last February and have been doing rehab ever since. I’m currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it’s clear my body won’t ever be the same. The nerve pain down my legs is no longer a daily occurrence, but it might never fully go away.”

Schwartz added he’s “walking away feeling very fulfilled.”

“Winning the Super Bowl was the pinnacle of my career. My 7,984 consecutive snaps streak and four All-Pro nominations are my proudest individual accomplishments, far exceeding my own expectations.”

Cleveland drafted Schwartz with the 37th overall pick of the 2012 draft and he became an immediate starter, playing every offensive snap in his four seasons with the team. He was a first-team All-Pro for the Chiefs in 2018 and second-team All-Pro in 2016, 2017, and 2019.