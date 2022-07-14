Report: Bucs, Vikings among teams that have interest in Kyle Rudolph

Getty Images

The Broncos worked out free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph in April. That’s the last known interest Rudolph has received.

But Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that “multiple teams” are showing interest in Rudolph ahead of training camp. The Bucs and Vikings are among those who have inquired about Rudolph, per Fowler.

Rudolph, 32, played for the Giants last season. They released him in March to save $5 million of cap room. He played 16 games with 13 starts and caught 26 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings made Rudolph a second-round choice in 2011, and he spent 10 years in Minnesota.

The Bucs, of course, are seeking to replace Rob Gronkowski, though they drafted Washington’s Cade Otton and Minnesota’s Ko Kieft to go with Cam Brate.