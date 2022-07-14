Report: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki are not expected to reach long-term deal

July 14, 2022
Earlier this week, reporting emerged that the Dolphins and Mike Gesicki had “not really engaged in contract negotiations” since the tight end received the franchise tag back in March.

With the deadline to reach a long-term deal coming on Friday, it doesn’t look like a new contract is coming.

Unsurprisingly, Miami and Gesicki are not expected to reach an agreement, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gesicki has been a significant contributor to Miami’s offense for years, setting career-highs in receptions (73) and yards (780) last season. He also caught 53 passes for 703 yards with six touchdowns in 2020.

But there is some question about Gesicki’s best fit for new head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense, as Gesicki is not known as a particularly strong run blocker.

The Dolphins selected Gesicki in the second round of the 2018 draft. He’s now set to make $10.9 million on the franchise tag in 2022.

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is in a similar situation playing on the franchise tag, as he is also not expected to reach a long-term agreement with Dallas.

Cleveland tight end David Njoku was also franchise tagged this offseason but signed a four-year deal worth $56.75 million in May.

7 responses to “Report: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki are not expected to reach long-term deal

  2. I’m sure that McDaniel can figure out how to use Gesicki within the offense.

  4. I’m quite certain that by years end they will know if he’s going to be a fit in McDaniels offense. If so, he will be signed long term next year. I dont see him eyeing FA next year if he and the team fulfill the hype this season.

  5. How is it that 2 high-producing and ATHLETIC TEs (Schultz and Gesicki) are getting shafted while David Njoku, a chronically under-performing yet over-hyped TE gets a big contract? I know why but some folks’ feelings would be hurt if I said the real reason why Njoku got a 2nd contract and Schultz/Gesicki have not.

  6. Franchise tagging is one area that the owner’s won during the last contract negotiations with the NFLPA. Player’s worth their weight in gold are tagged & must either expose themselves to career ending injuries, with no financial insurance, sitting out a season with no financial gain, or signing a good contract that would clearly be much higher in an open competitive market. It’s hard to feel sorry for them given the millions the players are talking about, but if you’re a “capitalist,” the principle violated by the tag process is disturbing.

    Again, owners won that part of the finalized contract.

