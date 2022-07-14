Report: “Very reasonable” Kyler Murray signs extension before camp

Posted by Josh Alper on July 14, 2022, 10:11 AM EDT
NFL: DEC 25 Colts at Cardinals
Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in June that he is praying for the team to come to an agreement with quarterback Kyler Murray on a contract extension before training camp, but they haven’t been able to wrap up negotiations yet.

There’s still some time before camp opens for Arizona, however, and the prospect of getting a new deal in place remains in play.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that talks between Murray and the team are “going smooth” at this point. As a result, it is considered “very reasonable” that they could reach agreement on a pact before veterans report to Cardinals camp on July 26.

If that turns out to be the case, it will end to an offseason filled with drama about Murray’s future in Arizona by ensuring that he’ll be sticking around for years. If not, there will be questions about Murray reporting with the rest of the team and what work he’ll do if he does report. Those will be accompanied by larger questions about the commitment to Murray as he heads into his fourth NFL season.

  1. Wow. I am not knocking Murray, but with QB money the way it is and him not exactly being an established stud at the position, that is a pretty big leap of faith. He still has 2 years left on his rookie deal. He is considered very good because of his running ability combined with his passing ability, but the running ability won’t last forever. When it ends due to age, injury, or the team becoming risk adverse will his passing ability justify that kind of money? This seems a bit premature to me, they better include some team outs.

  2. Kyler doesn’t have leverage and isn’t worth top of the league QB pay. Cardinals shouldn’t make the same mistake the Browns did and grossly overpay a non-elite QB. The team has Murray under contract this season and will have 2 years of franchise tags they can use on him afterward.

