Report: “Very reasonable” Kyler Murray signs extension before camp

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in June that he is praying for the team to come to an agreement with quarterback Kyler Murray on a contract extension before training camp, but they haven’t been able to wrap up negotiations yet.

There’s still some time before camp opens for Arizona, however, and the prospect of getting a new deal in place remains in play.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that talks between Murray and the team are “going smooth” at this point. As a result, it is considered “very reasonable” that they could reach agreement on a pact before veterans report to Cardinals camp on July 26.

If that turns out to be the case, it will end to an offseason filled with drama about Murray’s future in Arizona by ensuring that he’ll be sticking around for years. If not, there will be questions about Murray reporting with the rest of the team and what work he’ll do if he does report. Those will be accompanied by larger questions about the commitment to Murray as he heads into his fourth NFL season.