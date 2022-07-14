Roger Goodell’s suspended salary in 2020 led to record compensation

Posted by Mike Florio on July 14, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT
Business And Media Elites Attend Annual Allen & Co Meetings In Sun Valley
Getty Images

When the pandemic began in 2020 and the world turned upside down, plenty of companies from coast to coast squeezed employees to take less money. Often for no reason other than they could.

For some companies, the people at the top set the example. If the boss is taking less, who are the rest of us to piss and/or moan?

At the top of the NFL, for example, Commissioner Roger Goodell slashed his salary to zero dollars and zero cents. That set the standard. It le the way. It made it easier to persuade many others to take a much smaller reduction.

As noted by Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, when the dust settled on the 2020-21 fiscal year, Goodell made $63.9 million — the same as he had made in the prior fiscal year.

Via Kaplan, Goodell wasn’t alone. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan also took his salary to nothing. And yet, for 2020, he made $14.1 million, the most he ever has been paid in a single year by far.

So how does that happen when salary is sacrificed? Commissioners get bonuses. Big bonuses. Huge bonuses. So it’s easy to give up salary when salary pales in comparison to the big-ticket item for the year.

And, surely, the bonuses paid to Goodell and Monahan were driven by the ability to tighten the financial belt during the pandemic. As supported by their ultimately hollow gestures to give up any and all “salary.”

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Roger Goodell’s suspended salary in 2020 led to record compensation

  1. Good for Rodger! Well deserved! The NFL is booming right now popularity wise and revenue wise.

    With FIFA being a governing body…not a league, the NFL is the most successful league in the world. Hats off Rog…i love the NFL.

  2. How is it your business to question who gets paid what? You’ve never disclosed how much you have paid for advertising ad nauseum your book on a website you do not own. How about you practicing what you preach, hypocrite?

  4. Let’s round up to $64M to make math simple: $64M / 32 NFL “Owners” = $2M per team. Small change compared to the players and other team expenses….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.