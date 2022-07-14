Tom Brady: Relationship with Donald Trump was “mischaracterized a lot”

Getty Images

In 2015, long before a certain red hat with four words in white letters became as divisive as any headwear has ever been, Tom Brady had one on his locker.

Brady also said, as to whether the progenitor of said hat has what it takes to become the U.S. president, this: “I hope so. That would be great. There would be a putting green on the White House lawn. I’m sure of that.”

That was before the eventual 45th president split the country, 50-50. As he became more polarizing, Brady stepped away. Now, Brady is basically disowning Donald Trump.

“I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years,” Brady said in his new Variety interview.

Brady was reminded that the impression was created at one point that the two men seemed to be close friends.

“I think they just mischaracterized a lot,” Brady said. “And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.

Even if the situation wasn’t inherently destined to alienate a large chunk of the audience, Brady isn’t wired to piss off anyone. He suppresses his beliefs because he hates controversy. And if he’d had any idea that the hat in his locker from seven years ago would have become what it became, that hat never would have been there.